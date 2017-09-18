Vikings' Latavius Murray: Limited workload again
Murray had three carries for six yards in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. He played just six snaps on offense.
Murray continues to have a limited role in the offense with Dalvin Cook getting nearly all the touches out of the backfield. Even worse for Murray's fantasy value is that fullback C.J. Ham had a one-yard rushing touchdown when Murray was thought to possibly be the goal-line running back.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Plays just three snaps on offfense•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Not sure about goal-line work•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Active in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: No go for Friday's game•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...