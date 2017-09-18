Play

Vikings' Latavius Murray: Limited workload again

Murray had three carries for six yards in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. He played just six snaps on offense.

Murray continues to have a limited role in the offense with Dalvin Cook getting nearly all the touches out of the backfield. Even worse for Murray's fantasy value is that fullback C.J. Ham had a one-yard rushing touchdown when Murray was thought to possibly be the goal-line running back.

