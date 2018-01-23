Murray rushed six times for 18 yards while bringing in both of his targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Murray struggled to find holes in the Eagles' tough run defense and his usage was blunted once the Vikings were forced to abandon the run game. He now finishes the postseason having averaged an inefficient 2.7 yards on 25 carries after averaging 3.9 yards on 216 carries during the regular season. Under contract with Minnesota for another two seasons, Murray is set to return in 2018 as the clear No. 2 runner on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook (knee), as teammate Jerick McKinnon will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.