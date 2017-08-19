Play

Vikings' Latavius Murray: No go for Friday's game

Murray (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray, who's bouncing back from ankle surgery, evidently still needs some time to work his way back to full speed. Dalvin Cook should see the majority of the first-team work in his absence Friday, with Jerick McKinnon mixing in on occasion.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories