Vikings' Latavius Murray: Placed on preseason PUP list

Murray (ankle) was placed on on the preseason PUP list at the start of training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray signed a three-year, $15 million contract in March and underwent surgery to address bone spurs shortly thereafter. He was expected to be ready for the start of training camp, so this isn't a good sign. If he's slow to participate in full practices, he could quickly fall behind Dalvin Cook in the competition for touches at running back. However, the move to place Murray on the PUP list could be temporary and he could be removed early in training camp.