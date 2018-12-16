Murray rushed 15 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 win over Miami. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Murray scored Minnesota's third touchdown of the first quarter courtesy of an 18-yard run, handing his team a 21-0 lead. Playing from ahead throughout, the Vikings gave 15 carries to Murray and 19 to Dalvin Cook. Cook was the much more explosive running back with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns, so Murray's owners will need to hope that Minnesota races out to a similar early lead against the Lions in Week 16 for Murray to have a realistic shot of replicating this performance.