Vikings' Latavius Murray: Racks up 15 carries in blowout
Murray rushed 15 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 win over Miami. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Murray scored Minnesota's third touchdown of the first quarter courtesy of an 18-yard run, handing his team a 21-0 lead. Playing from ahead throughout, the Vikings gave 15 carries to Murray and 19 to Dalvin Cook. Cook was the much more explosive running back with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns, so Murray's owners will need to hope that Minnesota races out to a similar early lead against the Lions in Week 16 for Murray to have a realistic shot of replicating this performance.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets three carries•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Just four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Leads backfield in carries•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Just four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finds paydirt in Cook's return•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could lose work to Cook again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15