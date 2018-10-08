Murray carried 11 times for 42 yards and caught two passes for 14 additional yards during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles.

Murray started in the absence of Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and led the team in touches. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the ground and finished with a lackluster fantasy performance despite chipping in as a receiver as well. Murray has had opportunities to step up this season as Cook as been in and out of the lineup, but he's averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has yet to reach the end zone. Even if he starts next Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Murray shouldn't be expected to put up big numbers.