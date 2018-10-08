Vikings' Latavius Murray: Records 56 scrimmage yards versus Eagles
Murray carried 11 times for 42 yards and caught two passes for 14 additional yards during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles.
Murray started in the absence of Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and led the team in touches. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the ground and finished with a lackluster fantasy performance despite chipping in as a receiver as well. Murray has had opportunities to step up this season as Cook as been in and out of the lineup, but he's averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has yet to reach the end zone. Even if he starts next Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Murray shouldn't be expected to put up big numbers.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Held to 18 yards•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles to produce versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: In line for spot start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finishes overtime period•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Has 42 yards in season opener•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Scores TD in Friday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5