Vikings' Latavius Murray: Restructures deal
Murray restructured his contract with the Vikings, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Most of the contract restructures at this time of year merely convert base salaries into signing bonuses, pushing the cap hit into future seasons to free up room for the current year. Murray may actually have taken some form of pay cut, as his $5.1 million non-guaranteed base salary for 2018 feels a bit pricey for a guy who averaged 3.9 yards on 216 carries and 6.9 yards on 15 receptions last season. The Vikings do have a need for his services, given that Jerick McKinnon is signing with San Francisco while Dalvin Cook recovers from a torn ACL. Murray's likely role entering the season will depend on Cook's progression in the rehab process.
