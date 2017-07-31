Vikings' Latavius Murray: Return date still unknown
Murray (ankle) remains without a timetable for his return, according to coach Mike Zimmer.
Murray is stationed on Minnesota's PUP list while still recovering from a March procedure to remove bone spurs from his ankle. Since he was initially expected to be cleared for training camp, his continued absence, and the fact that it remains unclear when he'll be back, is a frustrating development to start the campaign. Until Murray gets the green light from the Vikings' training staff, rookie Dalvin Cook figures to gobble up extra reps in his quest to earn the team's starting tailback position.
