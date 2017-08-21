Vikings' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice

Murray (ankle) returned to practice Sunday and he stood out in Red Zone situations, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He saw the cut that he had to make and he lowered his pads and accelerated into the tackler, which I thought was good," head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Murray hasn't played in a preseason game as he works his way back from offseason ankle surgery. While Dalvin Cook has likely won the starting running back job with an impressive preseason, Murray could still have a goal-line and third-down role.