Vikings' Latavius Murray: Scores against Washington
Murray rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.
Murray got Minnesota on the board early with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter, his second touchdown in the past three games. Murray seems to have evened the score for, or maybe even taken, the role of Minnesota's top back in recent weeks. In the first two games after Dalvin Cook's ACL injury, Murray trailed Jerrick McKinnon in touches 42 to 30. In the three games since, however, Murray has either matched or beaten out McKinnon in touches each contest, 55 to 49 overall. More importantly, he's found the end zone twice in that time as compared to McKinnon's one.
