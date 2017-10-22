Vikings' Latavius Murray: Scores Minnesota's only touchdown
Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore.
Murray put Minnesota up by two scores midway through the third quarter when he burst up the middle and zig-zagged his way to a 29-yard touchdown. The touchdown was not only his first of the season, it came with more yards than Murray had recorded in five of the preceding six games. Murray also had a 35-yard gainer during the contest. The big-bodied back has been quiet behind Dalvin Cook and Jerrick McKinnon for much of this season, but has now averaged 16 touches per game in the three games since Cook went down with a season-ending ACL tear. He finally, on Sunday, flashed some of the big-play ability he showed during his years in Oakland and might have put himself in position to take some touches from McKinnon.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Should stay involved•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Another lackluster effort in Week 6•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Takes back seat to McKinnon•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expected to handle serious volume•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Ready for bigger workload despite ankle•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Likely new starter with Cook injured•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...