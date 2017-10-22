Vikings' Latavius Murray: Scores Minnesota's only touchdown

Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore.

Murray put Minnesota up by two scores midway through the third quarter when he burst up the middle and zig-zagged his way to a 29-yard touchdown. The touchdown was not only his first of the season, it came with more yards than Murray had recorded in five of the preceding six games. Murray also had a 35-yard gainer during the contest. The big-bodied back has been quiet behind Dalvin Cook and Jerrick McKinnon for much of this season, but has now averaged 16 touches per game in the three games since Cook went down with a season-ending ACL tear. He finally, on Sunday, flashed some of the big-play ability he showed during his years in Oakland and might have put himself in position to take some touches from McKinnon.

