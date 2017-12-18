Murray rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while adding a 28-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 34-7 drubbing of the Bengals.

Murray got the scoring started with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter and was clearly the go-to rushing option over Jerick McKinnon (nine carries for 24 yards). While McKinnon made his mark with over 100 yards as a receiver, Murray remains the better bet for short-yardage scores. The former Oakland running back now has six rushing touchdowns in his past eight games.