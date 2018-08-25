Vikings' Latavius Murray: Scores TD in Friday's game
Murray had ten carries for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
Murray bounced back after struggling in his previous preseason game with two fumbles. Dalvin Cook got two carries in Friday's game, showing he's set to return from last year's torn ACL. It's not clear if the Vikings will ease Cook back into action and use Murray more early in the season, but Murray could carve out a goal-line role in any scenario.
