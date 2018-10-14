Vikings' Latavius Murray: Seizes opportunity
Murray rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and added a three-yard catch during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona.
Murray set the tone early, throwing a wicked stiff arm to free himself up for a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Murray wasn't even supposed to start the game, but stepped in to record more rushing yards on Sunday than any Viking back had tallied this entire season. Along the way, the Vikings became stunningly balanced, running the ball on 46 percent of snaps as compared to 29 percent heading into Sunday. If this trend continues, the Vikings backfield could be more valuable on Sunday against the Jets, the question will be whether it'll be Murray or Dalvin Cook (hamstring), who was set to start on Sunday, leading the charge.
