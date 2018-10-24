Vikings' Latavius Murray: Set for another start
Murray is primed for another week leading the Minnesota backfield in the absence of Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
After piling up 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals and Jets the past two weeks, Murray will face a bigger challenge Sunday night when Minnesota plays host to a Saints team that's shut down opposing running backs to the tune of 2.8 yards per carry and 48 rushing yards per game. Cook hasn't been ruled out by the team, but he didn't practice Wednesday and reportedly isn't expected to return until after a Week 10 bye.
