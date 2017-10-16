Vikings' Latavius Murray: Should stay involved

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hinted that Murray will continue to have a significant role, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The wide gulf between Murray's production and Jerick McKinnon's has led to some speculation that the former Raider could essentially fall out of the offensive game plan. The Vikings seemingly aren't quite ready to take that step, but Murray needs to improve quickly or else the team won't have much choice. He's gained only 80 yards on 30 touches (three catches) in two games since Dalvin Cook (knee) suffered a season-ending knee injury, while McKinnon has piled up 245 yards and three touchdowns on 43 touches (11 catches). However, McKinnon has fumbled three times the past three weeks, after making it through the first 45 games of his career without a single fumble. His robust production nonetheless figures to outweigh the statistical oddity when the team evaluates its backfield, particularly if McKinnon stays hot in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. Anyway you slice it, Murray is in danger of seeing his role reduced in the coming weeks.