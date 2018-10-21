Murray rushed 15 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.

Murray scored from 11 yards out in the third quarter and added a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth. He's come alive over the past two weeks, tallying 224 yards and three touchdowns on the ground with Dalvin Cook sitting out due to a nagging hamstring injury. The 28-year-old running back would be in line for a feature role against the Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 if Cook's unable to make his return.