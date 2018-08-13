Vikings' Latavius Murray: Still eyeing starting job
Murray is hoping to push Dalvin Cook (knee) for a starting job, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're here to compete against each other and that's what I'm going to do,'' Murray said. "I'm going to leave it up to the coaches to make that decision who plays or whatever but we both want to compete and make each other better and help this team win.''
It's no surprise Murray doesn't want to hand over the starting job, though he'll probably end up doing just that if Cook looks anything like he did last season. The second-year back was held out of the preseason opener despite participating in contact work at practice the past two weeks, but he's expected to make an in-game appearance at some point before the regular season. Murray took advantage of the opportunity with four carries for 48 yards on the Vikings' opening drive in Saturday's win over the Broncos. He should play a significant part in the offense even after Cook returns, with Murray's role potentially including some work at the goal line and/or on passing downs.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Explosive in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Restructures deal•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Uncertain to return to Minnesota in 2018•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Meager production in NFC championship•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finds paydirt in divisional round•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Two touchdowns in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...