Murray is hoping to push Dalvin Cook (knee) for a starting job, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're here to compete against each other and that's what I'm going to do,'' Murray said. "I'm going to leave it up to the coaches to make that decision who plays or whatever but we both want to compete and make each other better and help this team win.''

It's no surprise Murray doesn't want to hand over the starting job, though he'll probably end up doing just that if Cook looks anything like he did last season. The second-year back was held out of the preseason opener despite participating in contact work at practice the past two weeks, but he's expected to make an in-game appearance at some point before the regular season. Murray took advantage of the opportunity with four carries for 48 yards on the Vikings' opening drive in Saturday's win over the Broncos. He should play a significant part in the offense even after Cook returns, with Murray's role potentially including some work at the goal line and/or on passing downs.