Murray said he still deals with general soreness in his surgically repaired ankle, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This is at least the second time this season that Murray has mentioned the lingering effects of his March ankle surgery. Of course, it was a much bigger concern when he talked about the ankle in early October, at which point he'd taken only 14 carries for 38 yards in four games. He's since emerged as the more reliable half of a split backfield with Jerick McKinnon, averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 15.7 totes per game (60.9 yards) since Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in Week 4. Given that Murray hasn't been listed on the injury report recently, his ankle doesn't seem like a major concern heading into a Week 15 home matchup with an injury-riddled Cincinnati defense. He'll try to bounce back from a nine-carry, 14-yard showing in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.