Vikings' Latavius Murray: Still not at full speed

Murray hasn't yet participated in a full practice as he returns from ankle surgery and it's not clear if he'll play in Minnesota's second preseason game this week against Seattle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Murray did some work with the first- and second-team offenses on Tuesday, but he's still not fully practicing. He underwent surgery in March to remove bone spurs from his ankle and was only activated from the PUP list last week. His slow return to full speed has allowed Dalvin Cook to become the starter at running back and it's not clear how much of a workload Murray will get early in the season. He still has time to win a role in the offense this preseason, however.