Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles to produce versus Bills
Murray carried twice for one yard and caught five of seven targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills.
Though Murray got the start in place of Dalvin Cook (hamstring), the Vikings surprisingly trailed all day and abandoned the running game rather early on. He saw his share of targets in the passing game, finishing second on the team in that category, but he finished with a relatively modest receiving output. Murray failed to take advantage of what looked like a favorable matchup on paper, although the game flow didn't exactly allow him to get going as a runner. Cook's injury doesn't seem likely to keep him out for an extended period of time, meaning he could return to take the lion's share of the backfield touches next week against the Rams.
