Vikings' Latavius Murray: Takes back seat to McKinnon
Murray had 12 carries for 31 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in Monday's 20-17 win at Chicago. However, Jerick McKinnon had 16 carries for 96 yards.
Murray entered the game as the starter at running back and looked set to be the primary ball carrier after Dalvin Cook's season-ending knee injury. However, McKinnon showed more of a spark Monday, and the Vikings stuck with the hot hand. McKinnon may become the primary ball carrier as a result, but the two could still split carries.
