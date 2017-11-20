Vikings' Latavius Murray: Tallies pair of rushing scores
Murray rushed 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his only target for one yard in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Murray and Jerick McKinnon notably came within just one carry of a 50/50 split of rushing touches, but the former was clearly the more effective of the two. The five-year veteran equaled his best yards per carry figure of the season (6.3) while also logging his third and fourth rushing scores in the last four contests. Murray has yet to reach the 20-carry mark in any game this season, but the 27-year-old appears to finally be at full health following offseason ankle surgery if his recent explosiveness is any indication. He'll look to continue surging against the Lions in a Thanksgiving Day divisional clash.
