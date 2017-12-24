Vikings' Latavius Murray: Totals 75 yards from scrimmage
Murray notched 21 carries for 69 yards and caught his sole target for six yards during Saturday's 16-0 win in Green Bay.
Murray's 22 touches outpaced all of his teammates by a long shot. As evidence, his four first-down runs were exactly half of Jerick McKinnon's entire workload (seven carries, one reception). Murray has now churned out 20-plus rushes in three of the last five games, a span in which he's averaged 76 yards from scrimmage per contest and two touchdowns. Due to the pounding taken during that stretch, he may be given a respite Week 17 if the Vikings lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs by the end of this weekend.
