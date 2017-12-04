Vikings' Latavius Murray: Totals 97 scrimmage yards
Murray carried 16 times for 76 yards and caught all three targets for an additional 21 yards during Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.
Murray gashed the Falcons on several occasions, including a 30-yard gain where he bounced off multiple defenders before going to the ground. His contributions in the passing game marked his best performance of the season in that regard and he out-touched Jerick McKinnon yet again. Murray has averaged 80.8 rushing yards per game over the last four, with four touchdowns during that span as well. He's emerging as a solid weekly contributor and will look to continue his recent success next week against the Panthers.
