Vikings' Latavius Murray: Two touchdowns in season finale
Murray had 20 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over Chicago. He also had one reception for three yards.
Murray finishes the regular season with eight rushing touchdowns. He has eight in his last ten games after getting a larger workload after the season-ending injury to Dalvin Cook in Week 4. He should be set to get a heavy workload again in Minnesota's playoff game at home after a bye.
