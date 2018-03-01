Vikings general manager Rick Spielman suggested Wednesday that Murray isn't guaranteed to return to the team in 2018, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We've discussed a lot of things," Spielman said when asked if the Vikings were set with Dalvin Cook (knee) and Murray as the team's primary running backs next season. "We're very excited, Dalvin continues to rehab. We're very excited about the progress he's making and anxious to see what we are with him in the fold along with whatever combination is there."

Though Spielman didn't say explicitly that Murray wouldn't be retained, it's clear the Vikings are still weighing whether the 28-year-old is worth bringing back at a cap hit of $6.35 million for 2018, which would make him one of the higher-paid running backs in the league. While Murray gave the Vikings quality production upon stepping in as the primary back once Cook suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4, finishing with a team-high 842 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, it may be difficult for the team to justify keeping Murray at that price when he would likely be limited to a complementary role behind a healthy Cook in 2018. Assuming Murray is amendable to it, the Vikings may explore approaching his representatives about restructuring his contract so he could remain with the team at a more affordable price. If Murray isn't willing to renegotiate, however, the Vikings could cut him with little repercussions before March 16, when his $5.15 million base salary for 2018 would become guaranteed.