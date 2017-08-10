Vikings' Latavius Murray: Unlikely to take field Thursday

Murray isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at Buffalo.

Following March ankle surgery, Murray focused on rehab for the bulk of the offseason, only getting activated from the PUP list Monday. As such, the Vikings will hold off on his first game action of the preseason slate. With Jerick McKinnon also expected to sit Thursday, rookie Dalvin Cook will be given plenty of chances to show off his wares, while Bishop Sankey and Terrell Newby also earn a piece of the backfield pie.