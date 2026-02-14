Rodriguez posted 43 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) over 16 games (two starts) during the 2025 campaign.

Rodriguez played in just two games as a rookie, but he was much more involved during his sophomore NFL campaign. The 2024 seventh-round draft pick played over half of Minnesota's defensive snaps in eight contests, including in each of the final three games of the regular season. Rodriguez will be in the third year of his rookie contract in 2026 and figures to again play a significant role for the Vikings' defense.