Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expects Cine (knee) to suit up during the team's next matchup against the Eagles on Sept. 19, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Cine is expected to make his NFL debut next Monday night after being ruled inactive ahead of Minnesota's season-opening win over Green Bay on Sunday. When healthy, the first-round pick should compete with Camryn Bynum for the team's starting free safety role in 2022.