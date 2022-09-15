Cine (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Vikings' injury report Thursday.
Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Cine was anticipated to suit up in Week 2 after missing the team's season opener with a lingering knee issue that flared back up heading into this past Sunday. The first-round rookie's full participation on the first injury report of Week 2 seems to reinforce that he is ready to make his NFL debut. Cine will now likely step up into a prominent role within the Vikings' secondary starting with the team's Monday night matchup against the Eagles.