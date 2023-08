Cine (undisclosed) is recovering from a low-grade, soft-tissue injury, per coach Kevin O'Connell, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

O'Connell doesn't expect a long-term absence for Cine. Once healthy, Cine will try to finally stay that way for an extended period at the NFL level, as the 2022 first-round pick was limited to three appearances as a rookie by a broken leg.