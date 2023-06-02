Cine (leg) has been a full participant at the Vikings' OTAs this week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Cine suffered a season-ending compound fracture of his left leg last October, but the 23-year-old appears healthy heading into the 2023 campaign. The free safety was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and went without a tackle while logging 36 total snaps last season, 34 of which were on special teams. Cine will now compete with Camryn Bynum for a starting role in the Vikings' secondary ahead of his sophomore year in the NFL.