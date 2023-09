Cine played 12 snaps on special teams in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay and did not have a tackle.

Cine played in his first regular season game after suffering a season-ending compound fracture in his left leg during Week 4 last season. It was thought Cine would challenge for playing time or even a starting safety role this preseason when back to full strength, but he didn't impress in the preseason. He may be limited to special teams unless injuries strike the secondary.