Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Cine (leg) is doing very well in his recovery, and could participate in phase 3 of OTAs, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cine suffered a fractured leg Week 4 against the Saints, which required surgery and sidelined the rookie for the remainder of the season. However, he appears to be on track to be a full participant when training camp comes, if not during OTAs.