Cine (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The rookie first-round pick out of Georgia looks like he'll have to wait until at least Week 2 to make his NFL debut after aggravating a lingering knee issue during practice a few days ago. According to Pelissero, Cine isn't dealing with a major setback, but the Vikings don't appear ready to make the safety available Sunday due to him missing too much practice time this week. With Cine expected to be in street clothes, Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn should serve as the Vikings' depth safeties behind starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.