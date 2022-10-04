The Vikings placed Cine (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his left leg during Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints, and he's since undergone successful surgery Tuesday. Although the 22-year-old safety is eligible to return later in the year after being placed on IR, the procedure Cine underwent was presumably season-ending, meaning he'll likely target a full recovery for the 2023 season. The 199-pounder played two defensive and 34 special teams snaps across three games.