Cine had three total tackles and played 40 snaps on defense in Thursday's preseason loss at Seattle.

Cine showed he's fully healthy after last year's broken leg by making an impressive tackle on the defense's first play of the game. The 2022 first-round draft pick missed all but three games last year due to a broken leg. He's currently third or fourth on the safety depth chart, but could get action in three-safety sets and could contend for a starting job later in the season.