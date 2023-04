Cine is progressing well as he recovers from a fractured leg, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Cine fractured his leg during the team's Week 4 game against the Saints, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The 2022 first-round pick played just two defensive snaps and did not record a tackle during his rookie campaign. Cine has begun running at full speed and will aim to be ready for the start of the season.