Cine (leg) underwent a successful preparatory procedure Monday in advance of surgery Tuesday to repair his left leg after he suffered a compound fracture during Week 4, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cine will remain in London along with a member of the Vikings' medical staff after surgery until he's able to return to Minnesota. There's no concrete timetable for the first-round rookie's return at this point, but it would not be surprising to see him shut down for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.