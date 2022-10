Cine (leg) was carted off the field Sunday against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports, and he will not return.

Cine's left leg went in a "horrifically unnatural direction," according to Terrell's tweet, while Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press notes that Cine was taken to a local London hospital. This is certainly not only a potentially significant blow to the Vikings' secondary, but also to Cine, whose rookie season thus far has been hampered by injuries.