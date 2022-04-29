The Vikings selected Cine in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

Cine is skinny for a safety at 6-foot-2, 199 pounds, but his frame can probably add some weight if necessary and his 4.37-second 40-yard dash shows that he can afford to sacrifice a little speed to do it. Cine is immensely explosive, pairing that 40 time with a 133-inch broad jump, and he has the pursuit and tackling skill set to work underneath. He should get on the IDP radar as soon as he takes a starting role next to Harrison Smith.