Cine (leg) will travel from London to Minnesota in a "medical plane," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his leg Sunday against the Saints and had surgery in London to repair the issue. He's remained overseas since, but will return to Minnesota accompanied by medical personnel associated with the team. Cine is unlikely to return to the field in 2022, but the surgery was deemed a success.