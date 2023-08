Cine (undisclosed) is warming up and appears prepared to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Cardinals, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cine suffered a minor, low-grade, soft-tissue injury earlier in the week at practice, but he appears to be recovered from the issue. The 26-year-old is attempting to lock up a spot on the Vikings' final 53-man roster as a backup to Camryn Bynum at free safety.