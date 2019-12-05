Play

Joseph (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Joseph beat the odds to suit up in this past Monday's loss to the Seahawks, so it's not surprising that he's taking it easy during the practice week. As long as the 31-year-old defensive end can practice by Friday, he should be good to go Sunday against the Lions.

