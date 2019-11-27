Vikings' Linval Joseph: Back on practice field
Joseph (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his knee ahead of Week 10's bout against the Cowboys, and he was tagged with a four-week recovery timeline. The veteran defensive tackle appears to be ahead of schedule, as Monday's matchup against the Seahawks will mark three weeks since the procedure. The Vikings will keep an eye on his practice status as the week progresses. If he's able to play, Joseph will be a valuable addition against the Seahawks' run-heavy offense.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ruled out versus Broncos•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Still not practicing•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ruled out versus Cowboys•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Returns to sack column•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.