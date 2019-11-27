Play

Joseph (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his knee ahead of Week 10's bout against the Cowboys, and he was tagged with a four-week recovery timeline. The veteran defensive tackle appears to be ahead of schedule, as Monday's matchup against the Seahawks will mark three weeks since the procedure. The Vikings will keep an eye on his practice status as the week progresses. If he's able to play, Joseph will be a valuable addition against the Seahawks' run-heavy offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories