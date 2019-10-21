Joseph was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report due to a knee injury.

Joseph saw a typical 70-percent snap share in Sunday's win over the Lions, so it's unclear when he sustained the injury. The 31-year-old will have only a couple days to get healthy for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories