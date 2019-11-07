Joseph did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Joseph was able to practice without limitations Wednesday, so his knee issue appears to have been sustained during Thursday's session. He was spotted limping in the locker room. Coach Mike Zimmer should disclose some details about Joseph's situation once the Vikings submit Thursday's second practice report of the week.

