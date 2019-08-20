Joseph (upper body) was cleared for team drills at Tuesday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Joseph reached the next step in his recovery from offseason surgery by participating in team 11-on-11 drills. The surgery was to repair an upper-body issue. The 30-year-old is entering his tenth season and sixth with the Vikings. Barring any setbacks, he again projects to start at defensive tackle.

