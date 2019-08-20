Vikings' Linval Joseph: Cleared for team drills
Joseph (upper body) was cleared for team drills at Tuesday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Joseph reached the next step in his recovery from offseason surgery by participating in team 11-on-11 drills. The surgery was to repair an upper-body issue. The 30-year-old is entering his tenth season and sixth with the Vikings. Barring any setbacks, he again projects to start at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Working off to the side•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited through end of spring workouts•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited in OTAs•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Sheds injury designation•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Held out Thursday•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Leads defense in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...