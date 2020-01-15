Vikings' Linval Joseph: Finishes 2019 with three sacks
Joseph, who recorded eight tackles (five solo) during the divisional-round loss to San Francisco, finished the regular season with 44 tackles (26 solo), three sacks and one forced fumble across 13 contests.
Joseph has been a stalwart starter at defensive tackle for Minnesota since 2014, and with three years remaining on his contract, he's in line to reprise that role in 2020. The consistent double-teams that Joseph faces limit his upside as a pass-rusher, but his consistent floor as a run stopper provides him some IDP value.
